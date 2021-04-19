OSWEGO – Six not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants totaling $335,000 from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in the first of three 2021 grant rounds at its April board meeting.

Projects reach a wide range of people and organizations that focus on health and human services, education, community revitalization, and arts and culture.

Farnham Family Services was awarded $130,000, enabling the organization to take over the Harbor Lights facility in northern Oswego County, so that it can sustain and expand Substance Use Disorder (SUD) treatment services to the most rural and underserved parts of the county.

Another health and human services grant was given to the Salvation Army of Oswego County, for bridge funding to keep its award-winning Pathway of Hope program going until its New York state regional economic funding is received.

In education, the Shineman Foundation awarded a grant to the Fulton Family YMCA in support of the opening on May 1 of its new childcare program for children ages 6 months to 5 years.

Community revitalization grants were given to the Fulton Wrestling Club for its brand new facility being built in Fulton, and the Kingsford Park Home and School Association for completion of its planned new playground.

The Shineman Foundation also awarded a grant to Symphoria, to fund its return to Oswego in July to present a free outdoor community concert on the historic grounds of Fort Ontario.

For more information on grant recipients and the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, visit www.shinemanfoundation.org. You can direct questions to [email protected] and keep up with us day-to-day on Twitter (@shinemanfound) and on Facebook.

About: The mission of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is to be a Catalyst for Change and to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. It engages in charitable activities with integrity, honesty and compassion, and pursues excellence through the highest professional grant-making standards. The Foundation uses its resources to stimulate economic vitality, to encourage strong social bonds that strengthen the community, and to build the capacity of its not-for-profit partners.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...