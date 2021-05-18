Shineman Foundation Supports Farnham To Continue Services In Mexico

MEXICO, NY – Harbor Lights has served Oswego County, providing outpatient treatment services for people with substance use disorder from their Mexico location for decades.

As the current owners, Stan and Ann Long, in preparing for retirement this year, reached out to Farnham Family Services to inquire about sustaining services in the Mexico location. Farnham was honored to take the torch, carrying on the Harbor Lights legacy of essential services, but needed seed funding to support the transition.

The Richard S. Shineman Foundation stepped in to provide a $130,000 grant, ensuring that Oswego County would not lose critical service capacity.

“Upon my retirement I am relieved that the service we started 27 years ago will be carried on into the future with Farnham picking up the torch and continuing to offer quality substance abuse treatment to our clients and the rest of eastern Oswego County,” Stan Long said.

Farnham is poised to take the reins in late spring 2021. Services will remain offered in the Mexico location at 111 Hamilton Street.

“Harbor Lights has served an important part of our community for decades and we are looking forward to continuing the good work of Stan and his team,” said Farnham Executive Director, Eric Bresee. “We are extremely grateful for the Shineman Foundation. Without their support, this would not be possible.”

The mission of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is to be a Catalyst for Change to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. The foundation uses it resources to stimulate economic vitality, encourage strong bonds that strengthen the community and build the capacity of non-profit partners.

“Our foundation has been so impressed by and thankful for the work Farnham has been doing in our community in support of its vulnerable populations,” said Karen Goetz, Executive Director of the Shineman Foundation. “We were happy to assist Farnham with this capacity-building grant so that its invaluable services could be extended at the Harbor Lights facility.”

In addition to sustaining existing services Farnham will look to enhance access to peer supports, vocational education and medication for individuals with substance use disorder.

“Oswego County continues to have a lot of unmet need. Ensuring access to the most rural portions of our community is essential,” Bresee said.

As a part of this initiative, ConnextCare will host Farnham in their Pulaski Health Center location at 61 Delano Street, to offer substance use disorder assessments and outpatient therapy.

Farnham is also supported by the United Way of Oswego County, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and is funded and licensed by NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports as a non-profit substance use treatment, prevention and recovery services organization. Serving the community since 1971, Farnham currently provides services to individuals throughout Oswego County at 283 West 2nd Street, Oswego and 14 Crossroads Park Drive in Fulton.

For more information about our services or how you can support our organization, please contact our Oswego office at (315) 342-4489.

