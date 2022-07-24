MEXICO – Help make a difference in the life of a child or teen by becoming a foster or adoptive parent.
The Oswego County Department of Social Services will host a virtual orientation meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 for those interested in the program.
Contact Patricia Pennock by Monday, Aug. 1 if you would like to participate. Call 315-963-5382 or email [email protected] and provide an email address.
Login information will be provided to those who pre-register. If no responses are received, the meeting will be cancelled.
Attendance at the informational meeting is required in order to enroll in the 11-week preparation program. Single and two-parent families may apply to foster or adopt. Both parents in a two-parent household must attend the training.
For more information about foster parenting and adoption through the Department of Social Services, go to
https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/human_services/social_services/adult___family_services/foster_care___adoption.php.