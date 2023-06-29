Simple Steps to Swimming Safety

AAA shares pool safety tips as the holiday approaches

CNY – Summer is in full swing, and Independence Day weekend is going to be full of pool parties and beach getaways. Unfortunately, every year in the United States, there are an estimated 4,000 unintentional drownings, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Drowning is also one of the leading causes of unintentional death in children between the ages of 1 and 9, while children ages 1–4 have the highest drowning rates. Most drownings among children aged 1–4 happen in swimming pools. Many of these fatalities occur even with supervision. AAA Insurance has tips leading into pool season for parents and caregivers.

“When warmer weather arrives, it’s great to beat the heat in a pool. But pool owners and their family and friends should be aware of basic pool safety tips to make sure swimming is safe and fun for everyone,” said Sandra Shambaugh, Vice President of Insurance at AAA Western and Central New York.

Have proper pool equipment:

Use a safety cover when your pool is not in use. Pool covers should tightly cover the entire pool so children or pets cannot slip underneath.

Surround your pool with a fence or other barrier.

Keep your pool clean and clear, and keep children away from pool filters and other mechanical devices.

Keep lifesaving equipment nearby. Life rings, floats or a reaching pole should be easily accessible.

Learn and teach water safety skills:

Supervise children at all times. Have inexperienced swimmers swim stay with an adult in the pool and wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved vest.

Limit alcohol use. The CDC reports that alcohol is involved in 70 percent of all teen and adult deaths associated with water recreation.

Regularly check the pool area for any potential accident hazards.

Don’t leave toys or floats in the pool when it’s not in use. Kids may fall into the pool trying to reach them.

Take CPR and first aid training or refresh your training. Those trainings save lives every year.

It’s important to contact your insurance company and let your insurance agent know if you have a pool to make sure you have the right coverage. For more information, call your AAA insurance agent or visit your local branch. You can learn more at www.AAA.com/Insurance.

As Upstate New York’s largest member services organization, AAA Western and Central New York provides more than 862,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive related services. Since its founding in 1900, AAA has been a leading advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Visit AAA at www.AAA.com or www.NewsRoom.AAA.com or download our mobile app at www.AAA.com/Mobile.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...