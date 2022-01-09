OSWEGO COUNTY – Looking for a career change in the new year or simply interested in getting back into the workforce? Oswego Health, the largest health care system in Oswego County, is now hiring and providing free on-the-job training to start a career at The Manor at Seneca Hill, a five-star rated skilled nursing home.

The hiring event will run from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26 at Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) located at 200 N. Second Street, Fulton.

“Not only are we providing free paid training for certified nursing assistants, which typically cost an average $2,000 to complete, but we’re also offering a $3,500 sign-on bonus to join our team,” said Jennifer Baker, human resource generalist at The Manor at Seneca Hill.

Interested applicants can apply online at https://www.oswegohealth.org/careers or call the OCWNY office at 315-591-9000 to schedule an interview appointment.

“By starting your career with The Manor at Seneca Hill, you’ll have plenty of opportunities for career advancement, as Oswego Health is a complete health care system with locations throughout Oswego County,” said Jason Santiago, chief operating officer.

