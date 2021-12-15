ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced that an additional $196 million has been awarded to support 488 projects across multiple New York State from state agency programs that participated in Round XI of the Regional Economic Development Council initiative. This year, $525 million in resources from state agencies was made available to support community revitalization and business growth consistent with the REDC strategic plans. Additionally, projects within each region are eligible for a share of $300 million in Industrial Development Bond Cap to support low cost tax-exempt bond financing for qualified projects. Additional project awards, including the State’s Water Quality Improvement Project program, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The economic toll of the pandemic has been felt in every corner of the state, which is why we must ensure that our equitable economic recovery does the same,” Governor Hochul said. “This new round of funding, rooted in a bottom up approach that partners with local leaders and utilizes unique regional strengths, will be another important tool as we work to transform communities across New York State into places where people will want to live, work and visit for generations to come.”

Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin, Chair of the statewide Regional Economic Development Councils, said, “The Regional Economic Development Council initiative continues to be a strong catalyst for economic development and a key tool that will help us build back better from the COVID pandemic. Congratulations to the recipients of the $196 million dollars, which will help transform local economies across the Empire State.”

Highlights of the projects across the state receiving over $196 million in awards through Round XI of the REDC initiative include:

Town of Glenville – Maalwyck Park Kayak Launch (Capital Region) $150,000 from Canal Corporation, Canalway Grants Program: The Town of Glenville will construct a car-top boat launch, shoreline parking, and will make shoreline resiliency improvements at Maalwyck Park near Lock E-8, and a deteriorating existing access road will be repaved.

Oswego County – Oswego River Public Access Boat Launch Phase II (Central New York) $196,139 from Department of State, Local Waterfront Revitalization Program: Oswego County will continue the creation of new public access to the Oswego River on 7.83-acres of undeveloped land along State Route 481. The project will construct an ADA compliant trail to the River, shoreline stabilization, viewing area, and a paddlers’ boat launch and retrieval. Located on the east bank of the Oswego River between Locks 5 and 6, the site provides new access to the River without navigating a lock.

Livingston County Development Corporation – Village of Dansville New York Main Street Program (Finger Lakes) $500,000 from Homes & Community Renewal, Main Street Program: The Livingston County Development Corporation will use $500,000 in New York Main Street funds to assist with a $4,123,000 project to rehabilitate 9 buildings in downtown Dansville. Renovations will include facade restorations which will further a cohesive design plan for downtown Dansville. Additional improvements will be made to 15 commercial and 26 residential units – 18 of which are to be newly created – resulting in currently vacant space being returned to a usable state, an increase in available affordable housing options, the creation and expansion of business, and therefore, the addition of jobs in Dansville’s central business district.

Patchogue Village Center for the Performing Arts, Inc. – Patchogue Theatre Improvements (Long Island) $500,000 from Homes & Community Renewal, Main Street Program: Patchogue Village Center for the Performing Arts will use $500,000 in New York Main Street funds to assist in the renovation of a multi-use space in the Theatre in the Village of Patchogue’s Downtown Neighborhood. The total estimated project cost is $1,500,000. The project will create a new rehearsal room, dressing rooms, and bathrooms, attracting higher-quality acts, diversified performances, and educational programming. The improvements will expand programming, create new and sustainable jobs, attract tourism, and reinvigorate the local economy.

Parks & Trails New York – Cycle the Hudson Valley Tourism Special Event (Mid-Hudson) $226,500 from Empire State Development, Market New York Program: The Empire State Trail Adventure: Cycle the Hudson Valley event highlights the adventure available in NYC’s backyard for cyclists the world over. This fully supported, seven-day bicycle tour guides riders in exploration of the 210 miles between New York City and Albany, featuring the communities, culture, history, and natural beauty of the iconic Hudson Valley.

Town of Whitestown – Sauquoit Creek Flood Bench Phase 3 (Mohawk Valley) $210,000 from Department of Environmental Conservation, Climate Smart Communities Grant Program: The Town of Whitestown will implement phase three of the Sauquoit Creek Channel and Floodplain Restoration Program with the construction of three floodplain benches. These benches will reduce flood stage during extreme weather events, reduce impacts of flooding to town and village properties and restore natural riverine processes by connecting Sauquoit Creek to its original floodplain. The anticipated outcomes include a reduction in the 1-percent annual chance flood event, mitigation of flooding and erosion along the stream corridor, and stream bank stabilization.

Columbia University Irving Medical Center – Columbia Medical Center Heating System Electrification (New York City) $1,411,075 from NYSERDA Commercial and Industrial Carbon Challenge: Columbia University Irving Medical Center will undertake a number of energy efficiency measures, including steam-to-hot water conversion in two buildings and installation of a heat recovery heat pump that will be leveraged to balance heating and cooling loads in the impacted building.

Town of Wilna – Village of Deferiet BOA Nomination (North Country) $180,000 from Department of State Brownfield Opportunity Area Program: The Village of Deferiet, in partnership with the Town of Wilna, intends to develop a BOA Nomination for a 200-acre former paper mill and surrounding area along the Black River in Jefferson County. The objective of the BOA Nomination is to identify potential areas of contamination and identify redevelopment opportunities for the former paper mill as well as potential future employment opportunities in the area through an active community engagement and planning process.

City of Corning – Nasser Civic Center Plaza Ice Rink (Southern Tier) $337,500 from Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Recreational Trails Program: The City of Corning will complete Phase III of the Civic Center Plaza Ice Rink Capital Improvement Project. The work will renovate existing restroom facilities to make them ADA-compliant, make accessibility improvements to handrails, entranceways, and complete selective paver replacement to remove trip hazards.



Erie County – Seneca Bluffs Natural Habitat Park Green Infrastructure Parking Lot (Western NY) $1,305,000 from Environmental Facilities Corporation, Green Innovation Grant Program: Erie County will use $1,305,000 in REDC CFA funding through the NYSEFC Green Innovation Grant Program to install multiple green infrastructure practices at the Seneca Bluffs Natural Habitat Park. These green infrastructure practices will contribute to the renovation of a public park in an environmental justice area while also helping to improve the water quality in the City of Buffalo.

Earlier this year, as part of Round XI, Governor Hochul announced more than $81 million in economic development funding was awarded to support 97 shovel-ready projects across New York State – full list of awardees can be found here. The funding, awarded across two batches of applications, was part of the $225 million in Empire State Development grant funds and Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits made available on a continuous and competitive basis this round to stimulate the state’s economic recovery and address the immediate needs of applicants. Awards will continue to be made as projects are reviewed and the programs will continue to accept applications on an on-going basis until funds are exhausted. Applicants with strong, shovel-ready projects that align with the state and region’s economic development priorities can still apply through theConsolidated Funding Application.

About the Regional Economic Development Councils

The Regional Economic Development Council initiative is a key component of the State’s approach to State investment and economic development. In 2011, 10 Regional Councils were established to develop long-term strategic plans for economic growth for their regions. The Councils are public-private partnerships made up of local experts and stakeholders from business, academia, local government, and non-governmental organizations. The Regional Councils have redefined the way New York invests in jobs and economic growth by putting in place a community-based, bottom-up approach and establishing a competitive process for State resources. Learn more here. Full List of Awardees Can be Found Here

