State Announces Spectators Allowed At Horse, Auto Races At Limited Capacity Beginning April 22, Curfew For Food, Beverage Establishments Pushed To Midnight

ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo yesterday announced that spectators will be allowed at horse and auto races at 20% capacity, beginning Thursday, April 22.
Spectators will be subject to the State’s strict guidance, which is currently in effect for other professional sports competitions with fans. Attendees must show proof of a recent negative test or completed vaccination series prior to entry and are subject to the State’s health and safety protocols on face coverings, social distancing, and health screening.
The governor also announced that the curfew for food and beverage establishments will be moved from 11 p.m. to midnight effective Monday, April 19. The curfew for catered events will move from midnight to 1 a.m.
“We’re continuing to fight the pandemic each and every day, and the vaccine—the weapon that will win the war—is working. As the situation becomes more manageable, we’re allowing spectators at auto and horse races back into stadiums to safely enjoy great events together. We have a long way to go before reaching a level of immunity that defeats the COVID beast for good, and that’s why New Yorkers need to continue practicing safe behaviors as they go about their daily lives,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re expanding eligibility, opening more vaccination sites and bringing the vaccine directly to New Yorkers underserved by traditional healthcare institutions in the communities where they live. However, it’s going to take more effort to get us through this pandemic and out to the other side—washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are critical tools we can use to slow the spread and keep each other safe.”
Yesterday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 208,163
- Total Positive – 6,192
- Percent Positive – 2.97%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,091 (-84)
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.12%
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -435
- Patients Newly Admitted – 480
- Hospital Counties – 54
- Number ICU – 887 (+18)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 563 (-1)
- Total Discharges – 168,733 (+472)
- Deaths – 43
- Total Deaths – 41,301
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|
Region
|
COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|
COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|
Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|
Capital Region
|
104
|
0.01%
|
31%
|
Central New York
|
71
|
0.01%
|
32%
|
Finger Lakes
|
181
|
0.02%
|
39%
|
Long Island
|
648
|
0.02%
|
34%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
468
|
0.02%
|
44%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
51
|
0.01%
|
40.00%
|
New York City
|
2136
|
0.03%
|
32%
|
North Country
|
24
|
0.01%
|
54%
|
Southern Tier
|
83
|
0.01%
|
48%
|
Western New York
|
325
|
0.02%
|
34%
|
Statewide
|
4091
|
0.02%
|
35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|
Region
|
Total ICU Beds in Region
|
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|
Capital Region
|
234
|
191
|
18%
|
Central New York
|
262
|
196
|
29%
|
Finger Lakes
|
397
|
253
|
38%
|
Long Island
|
855
|
650
|
25%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
676
|
424
|
40%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
97
|
78
|
21%
|
New York City
|
2,564
|
1,984
|
22%
|
North Country
|
62
|
37
|
46%
|
Southern Tier
|
126
|
71
|
46%
|
Western New York
|
545
|
354
|
36%
|
Statewide
|
5,818
|
4,238
|
28%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
Capital Region
|
2.29%
|
2.34%
|
2.29%
|
Central New York
|
1.45%
|
1.49%
|
1.50%
|
Finger Lakes
|
3.04%
|
3.13%
|
3.09%
|
Long Island
|
3.93%
|
3.85%
|
3.71%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
3.88%
|
3.76%
|
3.72%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
1.73%
|
1.76%
|
1.89%
|
New York City
|
3.50%
|
3.44%
|
3.37%
|
North Country
|
1.82%
|
1.78%
|
1.70%
|
Southern Tier
|
0.72%
|
0.75%
|
0.80%
|
Western New York
|
4.79%
|
4.84%
|
4.84%
|
Statewide
|
3.20%
|
3.16%
|
3.12%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
Bronx
|
3.38%
|
3.25%
|
3.31%
|
Brooklyn
|
3.52%
|
3.45%
|
3.74%
|
Manhattan
|
2.14%
|
2.05%
|
2.06%
|
Queens
|
3.76%
|
3.67%
|
3.75%
|
Staten Island
|
4.25%
|
4.19%
|
4.40%
Of the 1,957,551 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
23,409
|
41
|
Allegany
|
3,141
|
8
|
Broome
|
17,175
|
46
|
Cattaraugus
|
5,068
|
31
|
Cayuga
|
5,810
|
16
|
Chautauqua
|
8,256
|
29
|
Chemung
|
7,068
|
16
|
Chenango
|
3,031
|
13
|
Clinton
|
4,472
|
7
|
Columbia
|
3,803
|
4
|
Cortland
|
3,515
|
8
|
Delaware
|
2,119
|
7
|
Dutchess
|
27,616
|
106
|
Erie
|
80,556
|
597
|
Essex
|
1,489
|
4
|
Franklin
|
2,375
|
5
|
Fulton
|
3,997
|
17
|
Genesee
|
5,014
|
9
|
Greene
|
3,081
|
4
|
Hamilton
|
300
|
2
|
Herkimer
|
4,883
|
15
|
Jefferson
|
5,408
|
16
|
Lewis
|
2,423
|
3
|
Livingston
|
3,943
|
7
|
Madison
|
4,257
|
19
|
Monroe
|
59,944
|
206
|
Montgomery
|
3,842
|
25
|
Nassau
|
175,392
|
369
|
Niagara
|
17,888
|
108
|
NYC
|
879,386
|
2,894
|
Oneida
|
21,291
|
40
|
Onondaga
|
35,576
|
86
|
Ontario
|
6,765
|
25
|
Orange
|
45,583
|
160
|
Orleans
|
2,716
|
14
|
Oswego
|
6,909
|
33
|
Otsego
|
3,136
|
18
|
Putnam
|
10,079
|
27
|
Rensselaer
|
10,526
|
31
|
Rockland
|
45,345
|
100
|
Saratoga
|
14,222
|
55
|
Schenectady
|
12,289
|
37
|
Schoharie
|
1,520
|
17
|
Schuyler
|
979
|
2
|
Seneca
|
1,853
|
7
|
St. Lawrence
|
6,137
|
12
|
Steuben
|
6,212
|
20
|
Suffolk
|
191,379
|
490
|
Sullivan
|
6,032
|
43
|
Tioga
|
3,333
|
17
|
Tompkins
|
4,019
|
16
|
Ulster
|
12,835
|
44
|
Warren
|
3,337
|
4
|
Washington
|
2,813
|
10
|
Wayne
|
5,154
|
15
|
Westchester
|
124,535
|
218
|
Wyoming
|
3,217
|
13
|
Yates
|
1,098
|
6
Tuesday, 43 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,301. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Bronx
|
5
|
Dutchess
|
1
|
Erie
|
6
|
Kings
|
8
|
Manhattan
|
1
|
Monroe
|
1
|
Nassau
|
5
|
Onondaga
|
1
|
Queens
|
5
|
Rockland
|
3
|
Schenectady
|
2
|
Suffolk
|
3
|
Warren
|
1
|
Westchester
|
1
