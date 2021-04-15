State Announces Spectators Allowed At Horse, Auto Races At Limited Capacity Beginning April 22, Curfew For Food, Beverage Establishments Pushed To Midnight

ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo yesterday announced that spectators will be allowed at horse and auto races at 20% capacity, beginning Thursday, April 22.

Spectators will be subject to the State’s strict guidance, which is currently in effect for other professional sports competitions with fans. Attendees must show proof of a recent negative test or completed vaccination series prior to entry and are subject to the State’s health and safety protocols on face coverings, social distancing, and health screening.

The governor also announced that the curfew for food and beverage establishments will be moved from 11 p.m. to midnight effective Monday, April 19. The curfew for catered events will move from midnight to 1 a.m.

“We’re continuing to fight the pandemic each and every day, and the vaccine—the weapon that will win the war—is working. As the situation becomes more manageable, we’re allowing spectators at auto and horse races back into stadiums to safely enjoy great events together. We have a long way to go before reaching a level of immunity that defeats the COVID beast for good, and that’s why New Yorkers need to continue practicing safe behaviors as they go about their daily lives,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re expanding eligibility, opening more vaccination sites and bringing the vaccine directly to New Yorkers underserved by traditional healthcare institutions in the communities where they live. However, it’s going to take more effort to get us through this pandemic and out to the other side—washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are critical tools we can use to slow the spread and keep each other safe.”

Yesterday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 208,163

Total Positive – 6,192

Percent Positive – 2.97%

Patient Hospitalization – 4,091 (-84)

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.12%

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -435

Patients Newly Admitted – 480

Hospital Counties – 54

Number ICU – 887 (+18)

Number ICU with Intubation – 563 (-1)

Total Discharges – 168,733 (+472)

Deaths – 43

Total Deaths – 41,301

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 104 0.01% 31% Central New York 71 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 181 0.02% 39% Long Island 648 0.02% 34% Mid-Hudson 468 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 51 0.01% 40.00% New York City 2136 0.03% 32% North Country 24 0.01% 54% Southern Tier 83 0.01% 48% Western New York 325 0.02% 34% Statewide 4091 0.02% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 234 191 18% Central New York 262 196 29% Finger Lakes 397 253 38% Long Island 855 650 25% Mid-Hudson 676 424 40% Mohawk Valley 97 78 21% New York City 2,564 1,984 22% North Country 62 37 46% Southern Tier 126 71 46% Western New York 545 354 36% Statewide 5,818 4,238 28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 2.29% 2.34% 2.29% Central New York 1.45% 1.49% 1.50% Finger Lakes 3.04% 3.13% 3.09% Long Island 3.93% 3.85% 3.71% Mid-Hudson 3.88% 3.76% 3.72% Mohawk Valley 1.73% 1.76% 1.89% New York City 3.50% 3.44% 3.37% North Country 1.82% 1.78% 1.70% Southern Tier 0.72% 0.75% 0.80% Western New York 4.79% 4.84% 4.84% Statewide 3.20% 3.16% 3.12%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Bronx 3.38% 3.25% 3.31% Brooklyn 3.52% 3.45% 3.74% Manhattan 2.14% 2.05% 2.06% Queens 3.76% 3.67% 3.75% Staten Island 4.25% 4.19% 4.40%

Of the 1,957,551 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 23,409 41 Allegany 3,141 8 Broome 17,175 46 Cattaraugus 5,068 31 Cayuga 5,810 16 Chautauqua 8,256 29 Chemung 7,068 16 Chenango 3,031 13 Clinton 4,472 7 Columbia 3,803 4 Cortland 3,515 8 Delaware 2,119 7 Dutchess 27,616 106 Erie 80,556 597 Essex 1,489 4 Franklin 2,375 5 Fulton 3,997 17 Genesee 5,014 9 Greene 3,081 4 Hamilton 300 2 Herkimer 4,883 15 Jefferson 5,408 16 Lewis 2,423 3 Livingston 3,943 7 Madison 4,257 19 Monroe 59,944 206 Montgomery 3,842 25 Nassau 175,392 369 Niagara 17,888 108 NYC 879,386 2,894 Oneida 21,291 40 Onondaga 35,576 86 Ontario 6,765 25 Orange 45,583 160 Orleans 2,716 14 Oswego 6,909 33 Otsego 3,136 18 Putnam 10,079 27 Rensselaer 10,526 31 Rockland 45,345 100 Saratoga 14,222 55 Schenectady 12,289 37 Schoharie 1,520 17 Schuyler 979 2 Seneca 1,853 7 St. Lawrence 6,137 12 Steuben 6,212 20 Suffolk 191,379 490 Sullivan 6,032 43 Tioga 3,333 17 Tompkins 4,019 16 Ulster 12,835 44 Warren 3,337 4 Washington 2,813 10 Wayne 5,154 15 Westchester 124,535 218 Wyoming 3,217 13 Yates 1,098 6

Tuesday, 43 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,301. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 5 Dutchess 1 Erie 6 Kings 8 Manhattan 1 Monroe 1 Nassau 5 Onondaga 1 Queens 5 Rockland 3 Schenectady 2 Suffolk 3 Warren 1 Westchester 1

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...