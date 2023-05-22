Central New York has over 225 Miles of State Bike Trails for New Yorkers and Visitors to Safely Enjoy

NEW YORK – State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the importance of bicycle safety during National Bicycle Safety Month and reminded everyone that roadway safety is a shared responsibility.

The Central New York area, including Onondaga, Oswego, Cortland, Tompkins, Seneca and Cayuga counties, has a robust network of state trails and bicycle facilities for users to enjoy. As part of its statewide active transportation network, the Department of Transportation has helped design and build thousands of miles of iconic bicycle paths and infrastructure across the state.

“May is National Bicycle Safety Month and New York State is home to some of the most scenic trails in the country,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This is the perfect time of year to get outside, take a bike ride and enjoy the great outdoors in Central New York. To ensure safety, cyclists should always stay alert, wear a helmet, make sure to wear reflective clothing and use flashing lights, and follow the rules of the road. And for motorists, look out for bikes, never drive distracted, and please share the road.”

There were 938 bicyclist fatalities in 2020, which accounted for 2.4% of all traffic fatalities during the year. NHTSA early estimates show a 5% increase in bicyclist fatalities in 2021.

Motorists need to drive attentively, slow down and yield to bicyclists. Be sure to give bicyclists room. Don’t pass too closely. Pass them as you would any other vehicle when it is safe to move over into an adjacent lane. In turn, bicyclists need to do their part. Ride with the flow of traffic, obey street signs, signals, and road markings. Stay focused and alert and ride defensively by trying to anticipate what others may do before they do it. Be sure to yield to pedestrians, and always wear a helmet, and visible/reflective clothing so that you can be seen.

The Department of Transportation uses a complete streets approach to project design that enables safe access for all users – pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists.

In December of 2020 the Empire State Trail was completed, a statewide, 750-mile multi-use trail that runs directly through the Central New York Region. The Empire State Trail incorporated the existing Erie Canal Trailway that follows the towpath of the original Erie Canal. There are quiet wooded sections that pass remnants of historic bridges and stone locks, while wetlands offer exquisite bird and wildlife viewing to all who enjoy the scenic route.

There are also quaint villages, neighborhoods, historic and cultural sites as well as local shops, and restaurants. One of the most unique sections of the Empire State Trail runs down the center of Erie Boulevard from the Town of DeWitt to the City of Syracuse. In the city, the trail utilizes surface streets to navigate through the busy downtown area and passes directly by the Erie Canal Museum in the center of the city.

Further west, the trail incorporates part of the City of Syracuse’s Creekwalk Trail and then connects to the very popular Loop the Lake Trail, an Onondaga County multi-use path that follows the shoreline of Onondaga Lake. The Empire State Trail also passes directly through the New York State Fairgrounds in the Town of Geddes.

Other popular state trails in the Central New York region include:

State Bike Route 5

State Bicycle Route 5 is a signed, on-road bicycle route that extends 365 miles from Niagara Falls across New York to the Massachusetts state line. In Central New York the route covers almost 48 miles from the Seneca River in the West to the Oneida County line in the east. The route parallels the Erie Canal and New York State Canalway Trail and passes through the Villages of Weedsport and Baldwinsville before approaching the southern shore of Oneida Lake.

State Bicycle Route 11

State Bicycle Route 11 is a signed, on-road bicycle route that extends 320 miles from the Pennsylvania state line near Binghamton to Rouses Point on the New York-Canadian border. In Central New York the trail covers all of Cortland, Onondaga and Oswego counties for a total of 113 miles. The route parallels I-81 through the three Central New York counties and passes through the City of Syracuse, Brewerton, and the Village of Pulaski.

Seaway Trail

The Seaway Trail covers over 454 miles in the State of New York along the southern and eastern shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.In Central New York the trail enters Cayuga County near the Village of Fairhaven along Route 104A and continues into Oswego County and the City of Oswego along Route 104 until it connects with State Route 3 just north of the Salmon River and the Village of Pulaski. The route passes nearby attractions like Fairhaven Beach State Park, Fort Ontario, and the lighthouse at Port Ontario.

State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, “Biking is an amazing recreational activity and something that should be enjoyed safely. Whether exploring a state park or the thousands of miles of scenic trails that New York State provides, it’s important to always stay alert and wear a helmet.”

