State Police Arrest West Monroe Man For Allegedly Starting Fire At His Residence

WEST MONROE, NY – State Police in Hastings arrested Christopher D. Ariola, age 38 from West Monroe, New York, for Arson 2nd degree (B-felony), Reckless Endangerment 1st degree (D-felony), Criminal Mischief 2nd degree (D-felony), and Resisting Arrest (A-misdemeanor).

According to police, on February, 15, at 12:12 p.m., Troopers responded to 417 County Route 84 apartment “B” in the town of West Monroe regarding a harassment complaint involving Ariola and a family member.

When Troopers arrived, they observed heavy smoke coming from inside the residence. Troopers assisted five people out of the residence safely and no injuries were reported.

Investigators from the Oswego County Cause and Origin are investigating but police say it is believed Ariola started the fire in his bedroom.

Ariola was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and was remanded to the Oswego County Jail pending his next court date.

The following Fire Departments responded to the scene of the fire: Oswego County Fire, including the Oswego County Cause and Origin Team, Town of West Monroe FD, Constantia FD, Central Square FD, Brewerton FD, and Parish FD.

