State Police Investigate Fatal Amish Buggy Crash In Richland

RICHLAND, NY – State Police in Pulaski are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and an Amish Buggy that occurred yesterday, June 6, on County Route 41 in the town of Richland.

According to State Police, a 2017 Dodge Ram pick-up truck, operated by John W. Leathley, age 31 from Chittenango, New York, was traveling southbound on County Route 41 when he struck an Amish buggy from the rear. The impact of the crash caused two occupants to be ejected.

Susan Swartzentruber, age 22, from Pulaski, New York, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Enos P. Hershberger, age 21, was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, New York, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Leathley was not injured in the crash. A DRE evaluation was performed on Leathley and was negative for impairment. No criminal charges are expected at this time.

The investigation is continuing.

