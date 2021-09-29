State Police Investigate Three-Vehicle Crash In Palermo

PALERMO, NY – On September 28, 2021, at 12:09 p.m., State Police responded to a reported three-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Route 45 and County Route 4 in the town of Palermo, New York.

According to police, a 2006 Chevrolet Trail Balzer, operated by Kevin Anthony Knopp, age 34 from Altmar, New York, was traveling south on County Route 45 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of County Route 4 and into the path of a 2019 Freightliner truck, operated by Mark C. Sobotka, age 23 from Central Square, New York, that was traveling east on County Route 4.

The truck struck the trailblazer which caused Knopp to strike a 2019 Ram pick-up truck, operated by Corey Hunter, age 37 from Hastings, New York, that was traveling north on County Route 45 and stopped at the stop sign.

Knopp was transported to Upstate University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Palermo Fire Department, and McFee Ambulance.

The investigation is continuing.

