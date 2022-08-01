NEW HAVEN, NY – On Friday, July 29, 2022, at around 8:55 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a fatal construction accident in the area of Hurlbut Road and Johnson Road in the Town of New Haven.

The investigation at the construction site has determined that Nenad Kocmar, a 30-year-old male from Chicago, Illinois, was working on site and involved in the accident. According to police, Kocmar was working in the area of a truck that was being unloaded of heavy piping material when the material fell on him resulting in his death.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on-scene by Menter Ambulance.

The incident is still under investigation.

