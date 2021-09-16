State Route 481 Between Fulton, County Route 57 In Volney Closed For Several Hours Following Fatal Crash

UPDATE: Thursday, September 16, 5:29 p.m.

On September 16 at around 11:38 a.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident on State Route 481 between County Route 57 and Van Buren Drive in the Town of Volney.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2021 Chevrolet Trax was traveling southbound on State Route 481 when it crossed into the northbound lane, striking a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee head on. The Chevrolet Trax was operated by Dona Desantis, 70, of Syracuse, NY, and she was pronounced dead on scene. The operator of the Jeep was transported to Crouse Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Volney Volunteer Fire Department, Fulton City Fire Department, Menter Ambulance, the New York State Police, the Fulton City Police Department and the New York State Department of Transportation.

State Route 481 has been reopened and the accident is still under investigation.

