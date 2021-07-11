OSWEGO COUNTY – There is still time to register for the Saturday, July 17, 2021 Paddlefest event on the historic Oswego River Canal.

For more information visit the H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hlwmm or website at www.hlwmm.org. The 2021 Paddlefest is sponsored by Oswego Health, a nonprofit health care system established in 1881 and serving communities across Oswego County.

