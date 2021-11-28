PALERMO, NY – On Saturday, November 27, 2021, at around 7:19 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a fatal structure fire at 4506 State Route 3 in the Town of Palermo.

Preliminary investigation revealed there were three occupants inside the home at the time of the fire, and that one person did not survive the fire. At this time the victim has yet to be identified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on-scene by, New York State Police, Menter Ambulance, McFee Ambulance, Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office, Fire Investigations Team and the following local Volunteer Fire Departments: Palermo, Mexico, New Haven, Volney, Scriba, Central Square, Phoenix, Caughdenoy, Granby, Pulaski, Sandy Creek.

