POTSDAM, NY – Students have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

Megan Jean Albright of Oswego, NY, a senior majoring in aerospace engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

Andrew Robert Baker of Oswego, NY, a senior majoring in electrical engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

Tyler R Combes of Martville, NY, a sophomore majoring in civil engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

Donovan Kenneth Duell of Fulton, NY, a junior majoring in mechanical engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

Abigail Frances Faul of Oswego, NY, a junior majoring in psychology, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

Daniel Andrew Hefti of Pulaski, NY, a senior majoring in financial information and analysis, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

Kalista Roselee Kimball of Pulaski, NY, a senior majoring in chemical engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

Alexander Paul Koproski of Oswego, NY, a junior majoring in engineering and management, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

Meilin Zhen Lamanna of Fulton, NY, a sophomore majoring in electrical engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

Daniel Patrick Novak of Pulaski, NY, a senior majoring in environmental engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

Ella B Wolf of Central Square, NY, a junior majoring in computer engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University.

As a private, national research university, Clarkson is a leader in technological education and sustainable economic development through teaching, scholarship, research and innovation. We ignite personal connections across academic fields and industries to create the entrepreneurial mindset, knowledge and intellectual curiosity needed to innovate world-relevant solutions and cultivate the leaders of tomorrow.

With its main campus located in Potsdam, N.Y., and additional graduate program and research facilities in the New York Capital Region, Beacon, N.Y., and New York City, Clarkson educates 4,300 students across 95 rigorous programs of study in engineering, business, the arts, education, sciences and health professions. Our alumni earn salaries that are among the top 2.5% in the nation and realize accelerated career growth. One in five already leads as a CEO, senior executive or owner of a company.

