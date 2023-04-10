ALBANY – Following is a message from the SUNY Student Assembly condemning discrimination and harassment on SUNY campuses:

SUNY Student Assembly President Alexandria Chun said the following:

“The SUNY Student Assembly condemns in the strongest terms the recent incidents of discrimination, harassment, and threats experienced by LGBTQ+ students at Oswego and on other campuses within the SUNY system. No student should ever have to fear for their safety or face such hate and intolerance based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

We stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and affirm that all students have the right to feel safe, respected, and supported on campus. We are committed to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment for all students, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

We want to assure all students that their safety and well-being are our top priorities. Discrimination and harassment of any kind will not be tolerated, and we will continue to advocate for a more inclusive and supportive environment for all members of the LGBTQ+ community within the SUNY system.

We urge anyone who has been targeted or harassed to report these incidents to the appropriate authorities, such as campus police, administrative resources, or LGBTQ+ support organizations within the community. Discrimination and harassment have no place on our SUNY campuses. We will do everything in our power to fight back against hatred.”

SUNY Student Assembly Policy Analyst Tyler Johnson said the following:

“I stand in solidarity with all LGBTQ+ and other marginalized students who have been the target of these hateful attacks or threats. This is not just an isolated issue at one campus; it is a pervasive problem that exists in many communities. It is crucial that we take action to address and prevent discrimination and harassment against LGBTQ+ individuals. This includes creating policies and protocols that promote inclusivity, educating the campus community about LGBTQ+ issues, and providing support and resources for those who have been targeted.

We must hold perpetrators accountable and ensure that appropriate actions are taken to address these incidents. I urge all students, faculty, and staff to join SUNY SA in condemning discrimination and harassment in all forms. We must work together to create a safe and inclusive environment for all students, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Let us stand united against hate and discrimination, and strive to make our SUNY campuses and communities welcoming and inclusive for everyone.”About the State University of New York Student Assembly (SUNY SA):

The Student Assembly of the State University is the official student government organization representing SUNY’s 1.4 million students by which SUNY students can participate in University-wide governance. We provide a forum for consultation and the exchange of information between students, the Chancellor and the Board of Trustees of the State University of New York.





