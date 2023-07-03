OSWEGO COUNTY – Buy your tickets today and support Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County! We accept PayPal-@ICPOC, Venmo-@IntegratedCommunityPlanning (Charities) or Facebook-@ChildCareDevelopmentCouncil!

ICP is composed of two main programs: The Child Care and Development Council (CCDC) and the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board (OCTSB). ICP’s mission is to be a community resource agency to support and improve the quality of life for youth and families of Oswego County.

The CCDC is dedicated to promoting and supporting the development of quality, affordable and accessible child care services in Oswego County. To accomplish this mission, we offer free services for child care providers, individuals interested in opening a child care program, and families searching for child care.

The OCTSB provides education to schools, businesses and community organizations to increase residents; safety while walking, bicycling, or driving. Coordinates similar efforts with law enforcement, healthcare providers, and child passenger safety technicians.

OFFICIAL RULES:

1. Must be 18 or older to participate and win.

2. Ticket holder need not be present to win.

3. Tickets are available for sale, 1 for $10 or 3 for $25, each ticket is assigned a 3 digit number, 100-999.

4. Once payment has been received, ICP will reply and provide your 3 digit ticket number(s).

5. The drawing for the winning ticket will take place on August 1 via Facebook Live (@ChildCareDevelopmentCouncil) where (1) ticket will be randomly selected using the online random selector Wheelofnames.com.

6. The holder of the winning ticket will receive the prize of a 2 hour tiki boat troll around the Oswego Harbor for up to a total of 6 guests ages 18 years or older and is subject to all terms and conditions set by the City of Oswego.

7. Prize MUST be redeemed during the 2023 Tiki Tour Season and is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and is not redeemable for cash or other prizes.

Thank you for your support, and good luck!

For more information, please contact ICP, Stephanie Burdick at 315.343.2344 ext. 115 or [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...