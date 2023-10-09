The Campaign Of Jim Rice, Candidate For Mayor Of Fulton Has Received The Support Of The Oswego County Central Labor Council.

FULTON – The campaign of Jim Rice, candidate for Mayor of Fulton is pleased to announce that he has received the support of the Oswego County Central Labor Council. This is the local affiliate of the New York State AFL-CIO. It is a Federation of 3,000 public & private sector and building trades unions throughout the State. They represent 2.5 million members, retirees, and their families. They have advocated for improving the lives and working conditions for all New Yorkers.

This endorsement is significant because, during the last race for Fulton Mayor four years ago, they choose not endorse any of the candidates

“I have been a member of the United Food & Commercial Workers, (UFCW) Local One for more than 30 years. As my campaign revs up for the stretch run, I am humbled and honored to have the men of women of organized labor in my corner,” said Candidate Rice.

The Labor Day Holiday is an annual celebration recognizing the social and economic achievements of the American workers.

