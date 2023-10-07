The Cancer Services Program offering FREE Mammograms

Fulton, NY – Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among American women. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention each year in the United States, approximately 240,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and 42,000 women die from the disease.

Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat and before it is large enough to feel or cause symptoms. For many women without insurance, it can be financially difficult to have regular mammograms. That’s when it’s time for a phone call to the Cancer Services Program. For Sherry Davis, that phone call could be a lifesaver.

“I work two part-time jobs and do not have insurance to cover the costs of a mammogram,” said Davis. “I discovered OCO’s Cancer Services Program of the North Country on Facebook and decided to call. When I called the program, it only took 5 minutes to get me scheduled for an appointment the very next day! I was thrilled when they told me that I was eligible for a mammogram at no cost to me!”

The Cancer Services Program provided Davis with options for where she could have her mammogram. One of those options was the Upstate University Mobile Mammography Van. Available for women 40 and over with no recent breast complications, Upstate University’s Mobile Mammography van offers breast cancer screenings throughout the greater Central New York region. The mobile van provides the same high-quality, low-dose; 3-D screening mammograms available at all of Upstate’s breast imaging locations, and images are read by Upstate University Hospital’s board-certified Women’s Imaging radiologists.

“The Cancer Services Program was able to schedule an appointment for me the next day as the mobile van was going to be at the Oswego Farmers Market. I was fortunate that with my hectic work schedule, they were able to accommodate me so quickly. The program made it very easy for me to get the mammogram I certainly needed,” said Davis.

The results of Davis’ mammogram showed the she had four lumps and she would have to have diagnostic testing done. “I contacted Sherry to discuss the results of her mammogram and scheduled the appointments she needed. All the costs involved will be covered by OCO’s Cancer Services Program of the North Country,” said Handville.

“I’m so fortunate that I made that call to the Cancer Services program,” said Davis. “If it wasn’t for the program I would have continued to put off having a mammogram because my lack of insurance made it difficult to afford. I appreciate this program so much and the assistance that Carolyn and her staff are able to provide. In addition to the mammogram, staff researched other resources and provided information for me to call to sign up for regular health insurance!”

Davis is just one example of the many people that OCO’s Cancer Services of the North Country has helped receive free cancer screenings and access to health insurance. Other screenings available at no cost to eligible women and men include; colorectal cancer screenings and cervical cancer screenings.

“Regular cancer screenings play an important part in maintaining good health,” added Handville. “Spotting cancer as early as possible greatly increases the odds of successfully treating it. We’re happy that we are able to provide these screenings free of charge to uninsured men and woman throughout Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis and St Lawrence Counties.”

For more information about the program, contact Carolyn Handville at 315-592-0830 or visit www.oco.org or www.facebook.com/oco.free.cancer.screenings

