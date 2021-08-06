Thunder Island Owner Dies In Accident On Property

GRANBY, NY – Yesterday afternoon, August 5, at around 2:28 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an accident at Thunder Island, located at 21 Wilcox Road in the Town of Granby.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that Ronald Falise, the owner of Thunder Island, was working on the property when he was in an accident involving a tractor. Falise was transported from the scene to Oswego Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Mr. Falise was 50 years old and resided in East Syracuse.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on scene by the New York State Police, Cody Volunteer Fire Department, Granby Volunteer Fire Department and Menter Ambulance.

The accident is still under investigation.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...