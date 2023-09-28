Tom Drumm Launches Campaign For New York 50th State Senate District

Former Oswego County Minority Leader Kicks Off Campaign With Promise of “A New Generation of Leadership” in Albany

OSWEGO, NY – Tom Drumm today announced his plan to run for State Senate in New York’s 50th district. The former Oswego County Democratic Minority Leader, Drumm is running in 2024 for what will be an open State Senate District seat, after current Senator John Mannion recently announced that he is running for congress. Drumm, who was first elected to the Oswego County Legislature at 22, would be the youngest person to occupy the 50th Senate District Seat in over two decades.

“We are living in one of the most polarized times in our history. Folks have reverted back into their respective ideological corners, on both sides. In Central New York, we’re not immune to this, but I believe we have more that unites us then separates us,” said Drumm. “I’ve committed the majority of my adult life to public service, and the idea of being able to serve my hometown in Albany is a tremendous opportunity, and one that I don’t take lightly. What has also become incredibly clear to me is that my generation cannot sit this one out. We can’t be on sidelines. We need a new generation of leadership in Albany.”

Drumm, 30, and a lifelong native of Oswego, made history by being elected to the Oswego County Legislature at the age of 22, becoming the youngest county legislator in New York State at the time. Over three terms, he ascended to the role of minority leader, marking him as one of the youngest to hold this position in Oswego County’s history. With a strong background in labor relations and extensive experience in political and union organizing over the past eight years, Drumm has worked for organizations including the New York State Democratic Committee and the New York State United Teachers (NYSUT). Currently, he serves as a Program Representative with the New York State Nurses Association.

Drumm continued: “I’m proud of my work on the County Legislature and I believe my record speaks for itself. But what it taught me was that if you want to take part in shaping a community, you’re going to get knocked down a few times. You need to come back up fighting. My generation has to be in the fight to shape how we want our state and our communities to look. I believe I can bring a desperately needed voice to Albany, one that is focused on real results and not divisive rhetoric. I’m going to work hard to earn people’s trust.”

Oswego County Democrats Chair Betsy Passer said, “I have known Tom for many years, and from the beginning it was clear to me that he stands for exactly what we need in Albany: fresh, exciting leadership that is rooted in a steadfast commitment to the community that he loves. Tom is the right person for Senate District 50, and I am proud to endorse his candidacy.”

Oswego City Democrats Chair Lisa Glidden said, “Tom’s love for his community runs deep and clearly informs his run for State Senate. His family has resided in Central New York for generations, and his commitment to the working class is derived naturally from the lessons he learned growing up, living, and working here. I am confident that Tom will serve SD 50 the same way that he always has: with an ear to the ground and an eye for change. He has my full endorsement and my complete confidence.”

