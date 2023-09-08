Tops Friendly Markets Announces Local Supplier Summit

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY – Tops Friendly Markets announced today that they will host a Local Supplier Summit to provide opportunities for all local food, beverage, wellness, beauty, and general merchandise suppliers to collaborate with the New York state-based grocer. The event, set to take place in Buffalo, NY on November 14 at the corporate headquarters (1760 Wehrle Dr. Williamsville, NY), will provide entrepreneurs the opportunity to connect with the chains’ decision-makers, share their products, and receive feedback with the ultimate goal of being stocked on local shelves of some of the chains’ nearly 150 stores in New York, Vermont, and Pennsylvania.

While Tops has long supported the local economy through their commitment to bring locally grown, produced, and manufactured products to market, this Summit marks yet another proactive effort to expand local circles of supply since their merger under parent company, Northeast Grocery, Inc. (NGI).

Other recent efforts surrounding Tops commitment to expand their local offerings include a collaboration with Erie County Legislature Chairwoman, April Baskin, and her Level Up Program. This program in coordination with the county departments of Environment & Planning, Public Works, and the office of Equal Employment Opportunity has developed a new county based wraparound services initiative for business owners who come from disadvantaged backgrounds and operate a business within a low-income zip code across the Western New York region. Tops is proud to say since it’s inception it has already welcomed a half a dozen new locally owned and operated minority businesses to its shelves and growing.

All sourcing and product submissions will be made through RangeMe, the industry-standard online product discovery and sourcing platform. Applications will be accepted through September 27, 2023, at https://www.rangeme.com/pricechoppertopslocalsummit.

ECRM will qualify suppliers, create curated meeting schedules, and facilitate face-to-face meetings with Tops and Price Chopper/Market 32 category business managers so that suppliers can introduce new and innovative products into the marketplace. ECRM’s dedicated support team is available to address questions about the application process via [email protected].

“Supporting local has always been at the core of our business practices and this only further enhances that commitment to the communities we serve,” said Ron Ferri, President, Tops Friendly Markets. “We’re excited to launch this new initiative and anticipate an outpouring of local entrepreneurs that have been waiting for a moment like this to connect with the right people in our business. We can’t wait to meet and form new partnerships!”

About Tops Friendly Markets

Based in Williamsville, NY, Tops Markets currently operates 149 grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including five that are run by franchisees. As the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York, with over 14,000 associates, the company is dedicated to providing sustainably sourced, high-quality products, while helping its communities flourish via support for programs that eradicate hunger and disease, educate youth and reduce environmental waste and energy consumption. For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com.

