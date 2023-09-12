Tops Kicks Off Hispanic Heritage Month, Partners With La Liga

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY- Tops Friendly Markets, along with our vendor partners American Beverage Marketers (Agalima), Badia, Daily Crave, GOYA, Grace, LaPreferida, NY Produce, Ole, River Valley Foods, Romero Foods, Siete Family Foods, and Xochitl Chips are proud to support National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15, 2023) and local organizations like La Liga.

“Together, with the support of our vendor partners, Tops is proud to be able to give back to our community by making donations to several local not for profit organizations throughout our footprint. This year’s donation to the four area charities equates out to well over $17,000, our largest donation to date,” said Kathy Sautter, director of corporate communication and public relations. “Today and always we honor the heritage, diversity, and integrity that is embodied by Hispanic Heritage Month.”

A check presentation and product donation will be made to La Liga at the conclusion of Hispanic Heritage Month.

About La Liga

Our mission is to build on the rich cultural heritage of the Latino community by advancing its independence and growth through advocacy, counseling, and education.

About Tops Friendly Markets

Based in Williamsville, NY, Tops Markets currently operates 149 grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including five that are run by franchisees. As the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York, with over 14,000 associates, the company is dedicated to providing sustainably sourced, high-quality products, while helping its communities flourish via support for programs that eradicate hunger and disease, educate youth and reduce environmental waste and energy consumption. For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com.

