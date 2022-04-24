Tops Presents One Carat Diamond To Syracuse, NY Resident

April 24, 2022 Contributor
CNYTops is excited to not only be celebrating its 60th Anniversary but to be kicking off their 13th season of Monopoly® with the return of its popular Rip It & Bling game, and the BIG winners are already rolling in!

Congratulations to Theresa V. of Syracuse, NY who will be awarded a one carat diamond in honor of Tops 60th Diamond Anniversary!

This year you’ll not only have a chance to win the Grand Prize of $60,000, but also 60 winners, just like Theresa, will have a chance to win a one carat diamond in honor of Tops 60th Anniversary or a year of FREE groceries!

Who: Theresa V. – WINNER

 

When: Monday, April 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Tops Friendly Markets located at 181 Shop City Plaza, Syracuse, NY

For more information, please contact Kathy Sautter, Tops Friendly Markets at: 716-635-5577/716-468-0216 (cell) or [email protected]

