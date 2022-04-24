CNY – Tops is excited to not only be celebrating its 60th Anniversary but to be kicking off their 13th season of Monopoly® with the return of its popular Rip It & Bling game, and the BIG winners are already rolling in!

Congratulations to Theresa V. of Syracuse, NY who will be awarded a one carat diamond in honor of Tops 60th Diamond Anniversary!

This year you’ll not only have a chance to win the Grand Prize of $60,000, but also 60 winners, just like Theresa, will have a chance to win a one carat diamond in honor of Tops 60th Anniversary or a year of FREE groceries!

Who: Theresa V. – WINNER

When: Monday, April 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Tops Friendly Markets located at 181 Shop City Plaza, Syracuse, NY

For more information, please contact Kathy Sautter, Tops Friendly Markets at: 716-635-5577/716-468-0216 (cell) or [email protected]

