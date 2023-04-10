WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, was pleased to once again partner with JDRF as they embarked on their 53rd year to find a cure for type 1 diabetes (T1D). This year the campaign began on Sunday, March 5 and ran through Saturday, March 25, 2023.

This year marks the 30th year Tops has helped run the JDRF campaign at its stores and we’re proud to say over $321,000 was raised!

The goal was to raise money to help fund research to help find a cure for T1D. The paper sneaker, which was designed by a Tops associate back in 1993 and is now widely used nationally as well as internally in JDRF fundraising campaigns, was sold at Tops registers for a $1.00 donation.

Now more than ever the onset of T1D can happen suddenly, impacting people of any age, affecting them every moment of every day, and it lasts a lifetime. Since 1993 Tops has raised over $14 million dollars for the cause with Tops fund-raising efforts putting the company in the top fundraisers across national corporate partners.

“Over the past three decades in working closely with our partners at JDRF we have seen first-hand the important role this organization plays in nearly every major advancement for diabetes. Whether it be in the form of drug, device, or cell therapy, or advancements like artificial pancreas systems, JDRF is the leading nonprofit fighting to find cures for T1D and improve the lives of those living with the disease today” said John Persons, president of Tops Friendly Markets.

Tops Friendly Markets fully believes that advocacy for those with T1D is paramount to help drive advances to both cure the disease and help keep them healthy until cures are found. More than 1.45 million Americans have T1D and about 2.1 million people are expected to have the disease by 2040.

