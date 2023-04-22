Tops Reminds Community Of Pharmaceutical Drop-Off Locations During 23rd Annual National Drug Take Back Day  

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Saturday, April 22 marks the 23rd Annual National Drug Take Back Day hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). As this day approaches Tops Friendly Markets would like to remind the community that all 55 of its Pharmacy locations are approved drop-off locations for prescription drugs. Working alongside the Department of Environmental Conservation, shoppers will find clearly designated disposal bins located in the Tops pharmacy department where they can dispose of their unused and unwanted medications.

“Every year Tops is pleased to be a part of the Annual National Drug Take Back Day events in the communities we serve,” Director of Pharmacy Operations for Tops Friendly Markets Matthew Hamed said. “We want to help be a part of the solution and are pleased to help not only on April 22 but year round. Proper disposal of unused, unwanted and/or expired prescription medications helps not only protect our environment, but more importantly saves lives.”

The last National Drug Take Back day, hosted in October 2022 saw over 647,163 lbs. (324 Tons) of medication recovered. Since the program’s inception in 2010, 16.6 million pounds of medication across the US have been properly disposed of.

Returning prescription drugs at any one of the 55 Tops Friendly Markets locations can be done safely and anonymously year round during normal pharmacy hours. To find a Tops nearest you visit Tops Friendly Markets – Store Locator – NY (topsmarkets.com)

About Tops Friendly Markets

Based in Williamsville, NY, Tops Markets currently operates 149 grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including five that are run by franchisees. As the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York, with over 14,000 associates, the company is dedicated to providing sustainably sourced, high-quality products, while helping its communities flourish via support for programs that eradicate hunger and disease, educate youth and reduce environmental waste and energy consumption. For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com

