Travel Advisory: I-81 Southbound Ramps At Exits 22 & 23 To Close To Traffic On Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that the I-81 southbound ramps at exits 22 and 23 will close to traffic at 7 a.m. on Sunday, September 18. The ramps will re-open to the travelling public by 7 p.m.

The ramps provide access to Hiawatha Boulevard, Bear Street, and westbound I-690. The closures are necessary to expedite maintenance on the exit ramps.

Message boards posted on I-81 southbound will direct detoured traffic to continue south on I-81 past the closed exit ramp to exit 21 (Spencer and Catawba Streets). There will be detour signs directing traffic from Spencer Street to Solar Street and then to Bear Street and Hiawatha Boulevard.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For up-to-date information, call 511, visit www.511.org , or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.

Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...