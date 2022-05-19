Tully Man Arrested In Richland After Police Say He Fired Rifle Towards Officers, Neighbor’s Camp

RICHLAND, NY – According to police, yesterday, May 18, just after 1 p.m., State Police in Pulaski were dispatched to 250 Pine Grove Road Camp #7 in the town of Richland, New York, regarding an individual shooting his rifle at his neighbor’s property.

A septic system control panel, septic system vent, and the side window of the neighbor’s residence were all shot and damaged. The bullet that struck the neighbor’s window went through the glass, into the residence, and exited the other side of the residence through the siding.

According to police, troopers and BCI investigators responded to the camp and during the course of their investigation, Robert G. Bailey, age 80 from Tully, New York, barricaded himself inside the camp and during negotiations, fired several rounds from his rifles at the officers.

Members from the State Police Crisis Negotiations Unit responded and during the negotiations, Bailey continued to fire several more rounds from the residence toward officers.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Members from the New York State Police S.O.R.T (Special Operations Response Team – Central) took Bailey into custody without further incident.

State Police arrested Robert G. Bailey, age 80 from Tully, NY for the following charges:

(3) counts Menacing a Police Officer, a class “D” felony

(2) counts Reckless Endangerment 1st degree, a class “D” felony

Criminal Mischief 2nd degree, a class “D” felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree, a class “A” misdemeanor

State Police were assisted at the scene by the NYS Park Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego Police Department, and the Northern Oswego County Ambulance.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...