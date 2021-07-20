Two Constantia Residents Arrested After Argument Leads To Shots Fired

CONSTANTIA, NY – Today, July 20, State Police in Hastings arrested two Constantia, New York, residents after an argument lead to shots fired.

Zachary P. Rumo, age 29, from Doris Park Drive in Constantia, for Reckless Endangerment 1st degree (D-felony) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree (A-misdemeanor).

Rumo is accused of firing a shotgun (slug round) just after midnight into the roadway outside his address causing shrapnel to strike 35-year-old, Mark A. Dolin from Constantia and his vehicle.

Dolin was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree (A-misdemeanor) after the investigation revealed that he was in possession of an illegal switchblade knife.

Both parties know each other and were involved in a dispute at the time of this incident. Police said Dolin suffered a superficial injury and declined medical treatment.

