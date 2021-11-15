Two Dead In Mexico Car Crash

MEXICO, NY – Yesterday afternoon, November 14, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., State Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on State Route 3 at the intersection of Munger Hill Road in the town of Mexico.

According to police, the preliminary investigation has determined a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Christopher S. Rogers, age 34, from Sandy Creek, New York, was traveling west on Munger Hill Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with State Rt. 3.

Roger’s vehicle then entered into the path of a 2004 Ford Flatbed truck, operated by James E. Weston, age 35 from Mexico, that was traveling northbound on Rt.3.

Rogers and a 35-year-old passenger, Crystal L. Abbott, from Mexico, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

Weston was not injured in the crash.

The investigation is continuing.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Mexico Fire Department, and McFee Ambulance.

