FULTON – United Way of Greater Oswego County recently held their first round of drawings designed for 12-25 year-old Oswego County residents who receive the vaccination against COVID-19.

Qualifying participants are invited to fill out an entry for a chance to win three different prizes over three separate drawings. First place is an Apple iPad Air with cover and a Walmart gift card, second place is a $250 gift card to Amazon or Walmart, and third place is a $100 gift card to Oswego Cinema.

There will be two more drawings slated for August 27 and September 17.

In the recent drawing held July 30, 2021, first place winner for the iPad, cover and Walmart gift card was Somora Torello of Oswego, second place winner of a $250 Amazon gift card was Bill Volkomer of Oswego, and third place winner of a $100 Oswego Cinema gift card was Nick Holden of Fulton.

Through collaborative efforts with Oswego County Dept. of Health and ConnextCare in Pulaski, Oswego County residents in this age group may access vaccinations at several upcoming clinics and take advantage of winning a prize.

“We are very grateful to our county health department and ConnextCare for partnering with us as a way to incentivize more community members to help stop the spread of COVID-19” said Patrick Dewine, executive director of United Way of Greater Oswego County. “The timing of this program aligns with children preparing to return to school. With the recent spike in COVID cases in our county and region, we hope this program will help decrease future cases” he added.

For information on upcoming vaccination clinics near you, please visit the Oswego County Health Dept. or ConnextCare websites.

