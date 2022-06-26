Virtual Orientation Program For Potential Foster, Adoptive Parents July 8

MEXICO, NY – Interested in making a difference in the life of a child or teen? Reach out to the Oswego County Department of Social Services for more information about fostering or adopting.

A virtual orientation meeting is planned from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8 for those interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent.

Contact Patricia Pennock by Wednesday, July 6 if you would like to participate. Call 315-963-5382 or email HYPERLINK “mailto:[email protected]” [email protected] and provide an email address.

Login information will be provided to those who pre-register. If no responses are received, the meeting will be cancelled.

Attendance at the informational meeting is required in order to enroll in the 11-week preparation program. Single and two-parent families may apply to foster or adopt. Both parents in a two-parent household must attend the training.

For more information about foster parenting and adoption through the Department of Social Services, go here.

