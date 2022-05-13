Weatherup Delivers State Of The County Address During Legislative Meeting

OSWEGO – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup presented his State of the County address during yesterday’s county legislative meeting, Thursday May 12.

After thanking all county employees and department heads for their commitment to the residents of Oswego County, Weatherup recapped county projects, services and finances over the last year. He also discussed areas of focus where the county intends to make improvements to ensure a prosperous future for generations to come.

Weatherup spoke about the challenges the county endured through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resiliency residents have shown in the face of adversity.

“Back here at home, the state of our county is strong. Oswego County and the nation is coming out of an unprecedented two years that presented some of the most significant challenges in recent memory. We saw the spirit of togetherness in our communities shine through as neighbors helped one another through trying times. We were not always perfect, but county government responded during tough times, continuing to provide essential services, educating residents and helping us move forward despite the threat of a deadly virus,” Weatherup said. “We must ensure that we’re ready as a community to continue this momentum and move on from the challenges and losses of the past several years into a new era of prosperity. The pandemic took a toll on all of us, and while it is important that we learn from the past two years, our leadership team is looking forward not backward. We believe the worst of this crisis and the disruptions to daily life are now behind us. The coronavirus may still be part of our lives, but what matters now is how we move forward. We will stay focused on the future and work to reduce the physical and financial burdens on everyone who chooses to live, work and raise a family here.”

To read the full transcript of Chairman Weatherup’s State of the County address, please click here.

Proclamations/recognition’s that took place during yesterday’s meeting include:

Dr. Michael Nupuf (recognition)

Police Officers Week (Public Safety Committee)

Emergency Medical Services Week (Public Safety Committee)

Older Americans Month (Human Services Committee)

Following are all agenda items that passed during yesterday’s meeting:

Resolution supporting inclusion of Upstate Nuclear Power Plants in New York State’s Climate Action Council Scoping Plan and Extension of the Zero Emission Credit Program

Resolution awarding profession services contract –comprehensive emergency management plan (CEMP)

A resolution Fixing time and place for Public Hearing relative to proposed county of Oswego Local Law No. 5 of the Year 2022 establishing non-consensual towing and storage fees for towing services dispatched by the county.

Resolution awarding professional services contract – RFP 22-YB-001 – Camp Hollis winterization

Resolution Awarding professional services contract – RFP 22-OFA-001-Personal Emergency Response Service

Resolution Authorizing creation of two positions and deletion of one position in the Department of Social Services Legal Team

Resolution Authorizing budget modification Department of Social Services to transfer funds into services additional hours and overtime

Resolution Authorizing the County of Oswego to accept the donation of materials and labor from OLE-Organization of Latino Employees, James A Fitzpatrick NPP, Constellation-Camp Hollis Cabin Renovations.

Resolution Designating the Certifying Officer and Environmental Responsibility Certifications for all Oswego County Community Development Block Grant Program Specifically 864CVHR34-21, Oswego County Local CDBG Program Income Administration Plan 2022 and NYSCDBG Cares Farm Worker Housing Program

Resolution authorizing execution of an Intermunicipal agreement between the City of Owego and the County of Oswego for Leachate Treatment and Sludge Disposal

Authorizing the implementation and funding of 100 percent of the costs of a transportation project, which may be eligible for Federal-Aid and/or State-Aid, or reimbursement from Bridge NY Funds

Resolution Authorizing Budget Modification with the Highway Department to transfer funds from Insurance Recovery Fund into Highway Expense

Resolution authorizing budget modification with the Highway Department to transfer sale of equipment into highway and street equipment

Resolution authorizing expenditure from Capital reserve No. 21 – Buildings Renovations

Resolution amending Capital Project No. 72 – DMV Expansion/Renovation and Closing Capital Project No. 80 Airport Site Development

A resolution adopting County of Oswego Local Law No. 4, of 2022, entitled Local Law Amending Local Law Number 4 of 2015, A local Law permitting and regulating all-terrain vehicle (ATV) operation on certain county roads

Resolution awarding professional Services contract – RFP 22-TR-002 – Auctioneer Services

Resolution authorizing capital project closures and transfer of project balances

Resolution authorizing and ratifying a memorandum of understanding by and between the County of Oswego and the Oswego County Professionals Association, Inc.

To view the full agenda, please click here. All County Legislature meetings are held the second Thursday of every month. The next meeting will be held on Thursday, June 9 at 7:00 p.m.

