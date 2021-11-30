Weatherup Discusses COVID-19 Hospitalizations

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup today briefed the public as part of his biweekly video updates. In today’s video, he discussed COVID-19 hospitalizations.

He began the video with expressing sympathy to the loved ones of three county residents who were reported to have died from the COVID-19 virus this past week.

“This is a sad reminder that COVID-19 remains rampant in our county,” Weatherup said. “The ongoing spread puts those that are not vaccinated, not yet fully vaccinated, or people without natural immunity at a higher risk the disease and developing severe cases, further straining our healthcare system.”

He said last week local and regional hospitals began reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations of Oswego County residents to the county’s health department. These include Oswego Hospital, Upstate University, Crouse and St. Joseph’s hospitals in Syracuse, and Samaritan Hospital in Watertown.

They reported that 26 residents across all age groups were hospitalized for COVID-19. In this week’s report, an additional 34 residents aged 19 and older were hospitalized between November 21 and November 27.

“This shows us that people of all ages are impacted by the virus,” Weatherup said. “To avoid putting further stress on hospitals and healthcare facilities, we must take extra precaution to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities from the spread of COVID-19.”

This week’s COVID-19 numbers can be found here.

With the holiday season in mind, he said residents should continue the same safety measures as last winter: washing your hands frequently and social distancing whenever possible.

He said to consider wearing a face mask in public areas and crowded spaces. Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick. He also urged residents to get vaccinated and for parents to consider getting their children aged 5 and over vaccinated.

He said the COVID-19 vaccine, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is the most effective tool to protect people from severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

See here for information on vaccine clinics provided by the Oswego County Health Department. The county also offers clinics for booster shots. Children aged 5 to 11 may get their pediatric vaccine from their school district, pharmacy, or doctor’s office.

Ending the video, Weatherup gave the Tourism Tip of the Week: visit a Christmas tree farm in Oswego County. A list of locations can be found here.

