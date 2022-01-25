Weatherup Discusses COVID-19 Medicine, Reporting, Mask Mandates

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup today updated the public in his biweekly video. In today’s video, he discussed COVID-19 medicine, reporting, and mask mandates.

As today’s video does not include a translator, the video script is available for viewing here.

Weatherup started by recapping yesterday’s COVID-19 positive case count release for the week – 1,679 new cases from January 17 through January 23.

“While that number is still high, it is lower than it has been in the last two weeks,” Weatherup said.

He said the county health department will no longer be releasing positive case counts during weekdays in order to better utilize its limited resources. Instead, it will go back to releasing the numbers on Mondays only.

He then spoke about updates regarding COVID-19.

“According to our medical director, two oral antivirals have received emergency use authorization from the FDA and the CDC for the treatment of COVID-19,” Weatherup said. “They must be administered within five days of symptom on-set, so it’s important for you to call your doctor as soon as you test positive for COVID-19 to find out if you are eligible to receive this medicine.”

There is a vaccine clinic scheduled for tomorrow, January 26 in Oswego, one on Thursday, January 27, at the Central Square high school and another on Saturday, January 29 at the Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski.

“We’ve talked about developing an online portal for reporting positive at-home COVID-19 test results and getting isolation and quarantine paperwork, and I’m happy to report that the portal is now live,” Weatherup said.

If you test positive for COVID-19 with an at-home test kit or need immediate isolation or quarantine documents for work or school, you can go to the health department’s COVID-19 website and click on the appropriate link on the left side of the screen.

He said you do not need to report negative at-home test results or test results obtained through your doctor’s office, clinic, pharmacy, or other lab-confirmed testing sites.

Weatherup also discussed mask mandates in the state.

“The State Supreme Court in Nassau County struck down the State’s mask mandate, declaring it unconstitutional,” Weatherup said. “We’ve been told the State plans to appeal this ruling and seek a stay, but, until then, Oswego County will follow the court’s current decision. While masks are no longer required in most county facilities and public spaces, they are still required at the Health Department, at court facilities, and if you are subject to a State or County Health Department order due to your contraction of or exposure to COVID-19. We encourage people and staff in our facilities to wear masks out of consideration for people who are susceptible to the virus, but it is not mandated. It is optional. Local businesses and agencies are free to make their own decisions on whether or not to require masks.”

He then moved on to discussing fostering and adopting children. The Oswego County Department of Social Services is looking for people who would like to become foster parents, particularly for teenagers and sibling groups.

A virtual orientation meeting for those interested is scheduled for Saturday, February 5 from 10 a.m. to noon. Those interested must attend this informational meeting to enroll in the 11-week preparation program.

Pre-registration for the introductory session is required by Wednesday, Feb. 2. Call 315-963- 5382.

Lastly, Weatherup discussed the Salmon River Winter Festival, which will be this weekend in Pulaski and Sandy Creek.

“It features a full slate of restaurants and taverns competing for the best wing, chili and mac and cheese samples,” Weatherup said. “The event also includes a snow sculpture contest, music and snowshoeing at Selkirk Shores State Park.”

More information can be found on the Salmon River Winter Festival Facebook page.

This week’s tourism tip of the week is to get out and enjoy a crisp winter day and support our local businesses and communities.

