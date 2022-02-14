Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: February 14, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 667 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from February 7 to February 13) and six more COVID-19 related deaths has been reported.

“Our condolences go out to the families and loved ones of these people,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Each death is a painful setback in our efforts to fight this virus.”

Huang went on to say that, despite that report, “We’ve seen the seven-day accumulated case numbers drop drastically. This week’s number is roughly 31% of the peak we experienced five weeks ago, and 50% of the number we saw two weeks ago. Still, even though we’ve had this decrease, our rate of infection per 100,000 people remains higher than many of our surrounding counties.”

He also said that this past week was the first time “we’ve seen those who are ‘vaccinated but overdue for a booster’ account for more than 50% of hospitalizations.”

According to the CDC, COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe SARS-CoV-2-associated outcomes, including those caused by the Delta variant and the now-dominant Omicron variant. A recent study was conducted which shows that having up-to-date COVID-19 vaccinations is critical to protect against serious infection and hospitalization.

“We are pleased to see that close to 1,000 residents got their booster doses last week,” Huang said. “Health staff at local pharmacies, health care providers’ offices and our own health department continue to administer primary and booster doses. I encourage residents to continue to get vaccinated and boosted if you are eligible.”

The following data shows a day-by-day breakdown of testing conducted Monday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 13:

This report reflects data collected on Sunday, Feb. 13:

Number of lab/provider tests: 263

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 41

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 15.59%

Number of at-home positive test results: 7

This report reflects data collected on Saturday, Feb. 12:

Number of lab/provider tests: 381

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 45

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 11.81%

Number of at-home positive test results: 5

This report reflects data collected on Friday, Feb. 11:

Number of lab/provider tests: 746

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 78

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 10.46%

Number of at-home positive test results: 8

This report reflects data collected on Thursday, Feb. 10:

Number of lab/provider tests: 697

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 68

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 9.76%

Number of at-home positive test results: 14

This report reflects data collected on Wednesday, Feb. 9:

Number of lab/provider tests: 875

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 108

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 12.34%

Number of at-home positive test results: 26

This report reflects data collected on Tuesday, Feb. 8:

Number of lab/provider tests: 755

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 105

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 13.91%

Number of at-home positive test results: 38

This report reflects data collected on Monday, Feb. 7:

Number of lab/provider tests: 591

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 68

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 11.51%

Number of at-home positive test results: 56

An additional 24 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 12, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations.

The age distribution of the 24 new patients is: 16.67% aged 0 to 18 years; 20.83% aged 19 to 45 years; 33.33% aged 46 to 64 years; and 29.17% aged 65 years and older.

Of the 24 new hospitalized individuals, 16.67% were fully vaccinated with a booster shot or third dose, while 58.33% were vaccinated but overdue for a booster dose and 25.00% were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, Feb. 14, 39,360 Oswego County residents have received their third shot or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of its ongoing effort to promote vaccination in the community, the Oswego County Health Department continues to hold vaccination clinics across the county, including some in collaboration with the New York State Department of Health (DOH) and local schools. In addition, vaccines are also widely available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices.

This week, two clinics will be held at the Oswego County Health Department’s Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and Wednesday Feb. 16.

The Feb. 15 clinic is for children aged 5 to 11. Health Department staff will administer first and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Please note appointments are required for this clinic.

The Feb. 16 clinic is open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and offers first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to anyone aged 12 and older, and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine and its booster dose to anyone aged 18 and older.

In addition, a clinic is scheduled at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. Fifth St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. Pediatric first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be offered to children ages 5 to 11, along with first, second and booster doses of the same vaccine for anyone aged 12 and older.

Walk-ins are welcome at most clinics, but appointments and online pre-registration are appreciated to help reduce wait times. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php for details and a full list of upcoming clinics.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.

While Gov. Hochul lifted the face mask mandate for some businesses, face masks are still required at all health care settings regulated by the state Department of Health, including the County’s vaccination clinics.

At-home test kits will be distributed to individuals who are vaccinated at upcoming clinics. Test kits will be distributed while supplies last.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 12.2% (February 7: 13.4%)

Total deaths reported: 170 (February 7: 164)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of February 13)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 50 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 4,866,986 (February 7: 4,834,305)

(February 7: 67,222) Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: 68,254

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 1:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 77,808,188 (February 7: 76,768,287)

Total # of deaths: 920,621 (February 7: 904,718)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 544,297,766 (February 7: 540,768,976)

Worldwide: (as of 1:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 412,665,299 (February 7: 396,789,120)

Total # of deaths: 5,820,309 (February 7: 5,747,143)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test here.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...