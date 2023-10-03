WFRA Crankenstein 2023

LACONA, NY – Following a trail of body parts and other ghoulish scenes, a group of enthusiastic cyclists and runners descended on the forested trails of Winona State Forest for the running (and pedaling) of the 2023 Crankenstein race. Unseasonably warm temperatures and a few late-season mosquitos greeted the competitors as they gathered on a foggy morning to lubricate chains and stretch muscles while awaiting the 10:00 start of the trip through the forest.

Hosted by a small army of experienced volunteers, the race started on schedule, with teams of two strategizing their exchange of running and cycling to make the most of their combined skill and fitness. Once again, the fabled Forest of Winona supplied a beautiful but challenging setting for this unique event. Hearty food awaited the racers upon their return to the WFRA’s race staging area at the historic CCC camp, a place now familiar to endurance sport enthusiasts from all over.

Full results here Crankenstein 2023 | Race results | Webscorer

Information regarding future events www.winonaforest.com

