OSWEGO COUNTY – Following the example of Mary Shelley’s character, Dr. Frankenstein, the Winona Forest Recreation Association found great success in bringing something back to life.

That something is the famed Crankenstein Race, a unique event combining cycling and running that took place on the comfortably cool morning of Saturday, October 2, 2022.

Participants and volunteers arrived at the start/finish area to find a forest in the first stages of foliage change and trails showing the effects of the area having received approximately six inches of rain in the few days preceding the race.

WFRA President Matthew Westerlund briefed the racers on the trail conditions, noting that puddles and muddy areas would be found on the trails, but as per usual, none of the gathered outdoor enthusiasts showed any sign of hesitance. For most, the opportunity to get muddy while navigating the Autumn forest on wheels or running shoes was an opportunity not to be missed.

WFRA Bike Director Richard Shumway said that the Crankenstein Race was a tradition started a long time ago and that the organization decided to revive the event as a means to give racing enthusiasts another opportunity to compete and enjoy the spectacular setting that Winona Forest provides.

According to Shumway, events such as the Crankenstein serve as fundraisers, allowing the WFRA to maintain the extensive trail system that is enjoyed year around by several user groups.

Volunteers like Shumway are the backbone of the WFRA, and none of the famed events would be possible without their dedication and the donation of many ,many hours of their valuable time.

“I have a lot of passion for this…this is just a beautiful place,and the trails have come a long way,” Shumway said.

Shumway said that extensive improvements to the trail systems’ drainage infrastructure were responsible for the event going on despite the recent heavy rains.

“I’m pumped,” Shumway said as the racers lined up for the starting countdown, “This is awesome…this is why we put in all of the time.”

At the sound of the starters signal, teams of two ran and rolled across a cleared starting area and into the woods, each duo utilizing their own strategy to complete the course with a combination of effort. Racers shouted words of encouragement to each other as they careened through the dense forest, sometimes struggling to find footing on the damp rocks and roots that make the Winona trails a challenge for the fit and for those who aspire to fitness.

In the end, the first team across the finish line was a father and son team that made the journey from Honeoye Falls, New York, to experience the Crankenstein. Paul and Conner Roberts were pleased with the fabled trails of Winona Forest, with Paul stating that the trails were wet, but that both the single track and double track were “a lot of fun.”

“We will come back here to ride…I love doing this,” Paul Roberts said.

Conner Roberts agreed, stating that the course was well marked, but not “super technical,” allowing him to keep moving fast.

“Crossing the line with my father was awesome…he was the person that got me into doing endurance sports when I was younger, so to be able to cross the line with him was a lot of fun,” Conner Roberts said.

Full results can be found here.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...