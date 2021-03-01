OSWEGO COU NTY – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the counties of Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, northern Cayuga and Oswego, including the cities of Medina, Rochester, Newark, Fair Haven, and Oswego, from 1 p.m. this afternoon to 1 a.m. Tuesday, and also expects impactful snow squalls from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. this evening.

The NWS expects Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The National Weather Service also released a Special Weather Statement:

Niagara-Orleans-Monroe-Wayne-Northern Cayuga-Oswego-Jefferson- Lewis-Northern Erie-Genesee-Livingston-Ontario- counties, including the cities of Niagara Falls, Medina, Rochester, Newark, Fair Haven, Oswego, Watertown, Lowville, Buffalo, Batavia, Geneseo, and Canandaigua.

Snow showers and possible snow squalls will develop in the deepening cold air across the region this afternoon and early evening. Bursts of moderate to heavy snow would be accompanied by wind gusts in excess of 30 mph, and this scenario would result in greatly reduced visibility along with a quick inch or two accumulation.

The highest risk for the potentially impactful snow squalls would be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., including this evening’s rush hour.

Given the recent mild weather, ground surfaces will still be above freezing for much of today. Sharply falling temperatures later this afternoon though will encourage any melted snow from the expected snow showers and possible squalls to quickly freeze on area roadways. Untreated surfaces will become extremely slippery and offer little or no traction, creating hazardous travel conditions possible, especially during the evening commute.

If traveling later today, plan on fast changing weather. Motorists that encounter snow squalls should remember to reduce their speed and to keep extra distance between themselves and other vehicles.

The NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton) is as follows:

Today: Snow showers, mainly after 3 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 40. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Snow showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a northwest wind 32 to 37 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with a northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

