OSWEGO COUN TY – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, Livingston, and Ontario counties in effect until 8 a.m. tomorrow morning.

The NWS expects west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. The service warns tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton, New York):

Tonight: A chance of rain showers before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 32 to 37 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with a northwest wind 27 to 32 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. South wind 13 to 18 mph.

