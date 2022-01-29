Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Today Through Sunday Morning

OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Oswego County until 7 a.m. tomorrow, Sunday, January 30.

The NWS warns of very cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero. Cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder.

NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton):

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -10. Northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Scattered flurries between noon and 2 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...