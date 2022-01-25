BOYLSTON, NY – The freshly frosted forest of Winona was host to two well attended winter racing events on the weekend of January 22-23, 2022.

Saturday saw the running of the Try-It race, promoted as an opportunity for Winter lovers to try cross country ski racing on short courses. New to the event this year, freestyle or skating technique races followed the classic, or diagonal event.

Recent snowfalls and diligent grooming efforts by the Winona Forest Recreation Association provided beautiful conditions for the hardy racers to enjoy.

“As the first race of the season, this event brings out families as well as seasoned racers preparing for the Tourathon in a few weeks,” said WFRA Director of Skiing Paula Yerdon. “It’s just a beautiful day.”

Competitors gathered in the frigid morning air under clear blue skies. Although the temperature hovered around 0 degrees F., athletes warmed up wearing a few extra layers, undaunted by the freezing air.

Utilizing a staggered start, racers were released onto the trail in a race against the clock, many cheered on by supporters dressed for the cold conditions.

Katie Gundermann and Julie Harnett traveled to Winona from State College, Pennsylvania and Syracuse, New York, respectively, to support Harnett’s brother as he took on the challenges of the trail.

“I like the cold,” Gundermann said as she rubbed her mittened hands together.

“Being out here creates real memories,” Harnett said.

This type of event depends on the efforts of volunteers like Central Square resident Rob Drabot.

Helping racers make the first turn on the snowy course while smiling broadly, Drabot said “I am up here almost every weekend, and I feel that I have to do something to pay back the WFRA, because they do such a great job with the trails.”

Reflecting on the effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on outdoor sports, Director of Skiing Yerdon said, “People really look forward to these types of events, because these are the safest ways to enjoy competition and the outdoors.”

A heavy band of lake effect snow set up over Northern Oswego and Southern Jefferson Counties on Sunday morning, causing WFRA President and Stonewall Snowshoe Race Director Matt Westerlund to delay the start by fifteen minutes, allowing for the challenging driving conditions. Nevertheless, racers arrived at the starting area ready for action, greeted by about fourteen inches of fresh snow. Lively music filled the air as participants strapped on their snowshoes and gathered at the start line for the mass start.

Making the trip from the Saranac Lake, New York region, The Paul Smith’s College Snowshoe Team was not disappointed as Tug Hill showed off its impressive snowmaking abilities. Team founder and coach Jim Tucker has been bringing his teams to Winona Forest for six years.

“It’s good for the kids to run in a different area and in different snow, and you can always count on there being plenty of snow here,” Tucker said.

The Paul Smith’s team registered 16 athletes in the race, with two having to miss the event due to COVID travel restrictions.

After the playing of the National Anthem, the starters horn sounded, and in an impressive performance in the soft conditions, the winner of the Norway 5k snowshoe race two weeks ago was again the fastest. Pulaski Academy Cross Country Athlete Luke Tighe was crowned the champion of the 2022 Stonewall Snowshoe race. The 5k event was won by Ari Kramer.

Photo of racers during the Stonewall Snowshoe race. Photo by Michael Johnson. A racer dons extra layers on a cold day. Racers leave the start in staggered format in the Try-it race. Stonewall Snowshoe race. Stonewall Snowshoe race. A testament to racers love of the sport. Volunteer Rob Drabot directs skiers at a trail intersection.

