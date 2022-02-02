OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, and Ontario counties beginning tonight at 1 a.m., Thursday, February 3, through 1 p.m. on Friday, February 4.

NWS expects significant snowfall with total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches.Travel could be difficult, especially Thursday night. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will likely impact commutes into Friday.

Snowfall of just an inch or two will coat some untreated secondary roadways this morning. Most of the snow accumulation will be Thursday night. Additional minor accumulations will be likely on Friday. Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions.

NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton):

Thursday: Snow. Areas of blowing snow after 1pm. Temperature falling to around 22 by 5pm. North wind 15 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday Night: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow before 2am. Low around 15. Blustery, with a north wind around 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.

Friday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 19. North wind 11 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

For more information on how to prepare for a winter storm and safety during a winter storm, see here.

