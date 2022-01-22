OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Oswego and Lewis counties from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, January 23.

NWS says lake effect snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow in open areas. Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton):

Tonight: Snow showers likely, mainly after 5 a.m. Areas of blowing snow after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday: Snow before 2 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 3 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 23. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. South wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

