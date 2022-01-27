UPDATE January 28 – The winter weather advisory has been cancelled.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Oswego County beginning tonight at midnight and ending tomorrow, Friday, January 28 at 1 p.m.

NWS warns that lake effect snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton):

Tonight: A chance of snow showers between 7pm and 11pm, then snow after 11pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 18. South wind 14 to 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Friday: Snow before 11am, then a chance of light snow between 11am and 4pm, then scattered flurries after 4pm. Temperature falling to around 11 by 5pm. North wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday Night: Scattered flurries before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -15. North wind 9 to 14 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 12. Wind chill values as low as -20. North wind 13 to 18 mph.

