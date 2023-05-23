OSWEGO COUNTY – Are you interested in expanding your business or building your team? Join us to learn about state funding opportunities through this year’s Regional Economic Development Council’s Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) competition.

An informational workshop will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 3:00-5:00 p.m., at the Best Western (Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center), 26 E. First St, Oswego. Empire State Development’s deputy director, Dan Kolinski, will discuss new changes in the grant program and how they make funds more accessible for regional projects. The workshop is free and parking is available in the lot across from the conference center.

Round XIII of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative includes core capital grant and tax-credit funding combined with a wide range of programs from 10 State agencies, including $150 million in grant funds from Empire State Development. The deadline for CFA applications is Friday, July 28.

Attendees MUST RSVP in order to attend, as seating is limited. Please RSVP at the following website https://centerstateceo.com/news-events/cny-redc-cfa-funding-workshop

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...