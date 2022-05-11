OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is now accepting funding applications for programs that provide sports and physical fitness activities to county youth.

Up to $9,458 is available through the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) for programs that meet the state’s funding guidelines for “Sports Opportunity Funding.”

“This funding is aimed to support programs that promote positive youth development,” said Oswego City-County Youth Bureau Director Brian Chetney. “We all know the benefits of healthy, physical activities such as sports. They help kids develop motor skills, prevent obesity and reduce stress. However, these activities are also important to the personal growth of young people. They help build their self-esteem, teach goal setting and teamwork, and develop leadership skills.”

Eligible programs must serve youth between the ages of 6 and 17 in Oswego County. They should provide a variety of structured sports activities for a range of youth in under-resourced communities. OCFS encourages a flexible definition of “sport” to include activities that highlight movement, physical fitness and outdoor engagement – such as dance, yoga and hiking.

Full proposals are due by Friday, June 10. The Youth Bureau Board of Directors will review and evaluate each proposal for cost effectiveness, impact and measurable outcomes. They will also look to ensure each project serves a large cross-section of youth from different age groups and geographic areas in Oswego County.

Funding decisions and awards will be based on New York State guidelines. “Sports Opportunity Funding” awards are guided by the following principles:

• Sports can be effective tools in positive youth development and family engagement when programs are well-delivered and meet quality measures.

• Sports can improve the lives of young people and have an important life-long impact by promoting positive health, social, emotional and educational development.

• Sports enable opportunities for young people to succeed economically through leadership roles.

• Coaching education greatly improves the sports experience and the development of young people.

For further information or to request an application package, contact Tiffany Halstead at [email protected] or call the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3590.

