November Is STOP-DWI Month

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presented a proclamation marking November as STOP-DWI Month.

The Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated (STOP-DWI) was launched in November of 1981 by the New York State Legislature to coordinate state and local efforts to reduce impaired driving offenses and accidents.

The program strives to increase awareness of this dangerous issue and prevent life-altering tragedies through education and enforcement.

While the program has reported a 74% decrease in alcohol-related crashes since it began, drivers arrested for DWI have admitted to driving impaired more than 80 times before being caught, demonstrating a need to remain vigilant in the effort to save lives.

Pictured from left are Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; Oswego County Undersheriff John Toomey; Mary E. Chesbro, District 10; Oswego County Probation Director David L. Hall; Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton; Committee Chairman Terry Wilbur, District 21; STOP-DWI Program Coordinator Robert J. Lighthall; Oswego County District Attorney Gregory S. Oakes; Richard Kline, District 12; Milferd Potter, District 2; Frank Castiglia, Jr., District 25; and Margaret Kastler, District 1.

