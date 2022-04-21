FULTON – Albert A. Fiorini, 83, of Peachtree City, Georgia, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

From Fulton, New York, Albert was a first generation Italian-American, born to Angelo & Elena Fiorini on May 23, 1938, the third of four sons. He married the love of his life, Diane Collar from Baldwinsville, NY, and had two children before relocating to Peachtree City, GA in 1977.

Albert spent his entire career in food sales, fondly known as the “Archway Cookie Man” and then “Al with the Mustache” while with Sysco Food Services of Atlanta.

He was a devout member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Peachtree City, attending mass daily and enjoying numerous efforts to feed the homeless. Al loved going out for breakfast after mass on Sundays where he was famous for sharing his jokes. As an avid foodie, he looked forward to their Saturday night dinner socials and took great pride in his cooking. He was well known for his daily trips to the grocery store for the freshest ingredients, best known for his eggplant parmigiana and apple pie.

He was a loving husband and devoted father who will be fondly remembered for his fantastic sense of humor and being the best story teller of all time. He had the most charming personality and greeted everyone with a smile.

Al was preceded in death by his wife Diane and brothers Peter (Edie) and Archie Fiorini.

He is survived by his son, Michael Fiorini (Kelly Kuebler) of Peachtree City, GA, daughter Christine Fiorini (James Brooks) of Senoia, GA, brother Tony (Jill) Fiorini of Reno, NV, sister in law Bianca Fiorini of Fulton, NY and numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.

A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, April 30 at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 309 Buffalo Street, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave, Syracuse, NY 13208 or at www.francishouseny.org

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...